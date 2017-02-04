Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Reveal Their Oscar Nominations Celebration

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling may have been thousands of miles away from each other when the Oscar nominations were announced, but that doesn't mean they couldn't celebrate together.
Stone was in Los Angeles while Gosling was in China promoting La La Land with their director Damien Chazelle.
"It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien," Gosling told me last night at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he and Stone were honored as this year's Performers of the Year. "He was already half way into a bottle of champagne and somehow suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people."
Nighty-night from @SBIFF @LaLaLand @RyanGosling #EmmaStone #damienchazelle pic.twitter.com/n4hkBBUSUK— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) February 4, 2017
Stone got a call from Chazelle's girlfriend, who was also in China.
"She said, 'We're going to bang on Ryan's door,' and she banged on the door and handed it to Ryan and Damien was in such a state that I don't think he even knew she called me," she said. "And then Marc Platt, our producer, was on the phone with Damien. It was a very 2017 way of celebrating."
Chazelle said things didn't get out of control during their impromptu hotel party. "It wasn't as wild as you'd think," he said. "We all were basically in our PJs."
La La Land is up for a total of 14 Oscars. The awards will be handed out Feb. 26 and telecast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
"Obviously, we've done this three times and it's been a great experience," Gosling said of reuniting with Stone for the musical. "In those other films we did we were just supporting characters. We really only had a handful of scenes. This is the first time we had a whole film."
Presented by Belvedere vodka, last night also included a more than two-hour discussion with Gosling and Stone. Gosling revealed that a line he says in the movie about L.A.—"They worship everything and value nothing"—was first said by his wife Eva Mendes and he asked if he could use it in the movie.
Stone said her favorite movie of all time is Steve Martin's 1979 comedy classic The Jerk. Gosling joked that one of his favorite things about Stone is that she likes to drink while she's at work.