There's a lot of shirtless action in Justin Biebers Super Bowl commercial and, even though it's not from him, you still won't want to miss this one.

After making a splash with Kim Kardashian a couple years ago, T-Mobile has enlisted the Biebs, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens to guide us through the illustrious history of celebration dancing. No Sharpies required.

The ad introduces a tuxedo-clad Bieber as a "celebration expert," who walks us through the history of the endzone dance, culminating with the Biebs showing off his own goofy moves, which include the classic "Running Man" as well as something he describes as the "Shimmiddy-Sham-Sham-Shimmidy-Shake" (which, once you've watched, will seem like an appropriate name).