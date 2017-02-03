The Most Instantly Iconic Celebrity Photos of This Generation

Instagram; Rolling Stone; Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Not only did Beyoncé surprise us all when she announced she's pregnant with twins earlier this week, but she also broke records, sparked loads of conversation and even seemed to stop the world for a split second.
Seriously, she took over the No. 1 spot on Instagram as the most liked photo ever, and if you've traveled anywhere outside of the comfort of your own home this week, she's being talked about on some level somewhere—the elevator at work, your local coffee shop, your group text and so on and so forth.
Her pregnancy photo shoot became iconic almost instantly, which got us thinking about other celebrities who have done the same.
While the Beatles' Abbey Road album cover and Marilyn Monroe's moment from Sever Year Itch (to name a few) have gone down in history as some of the most symbolic moments ever, we can't help but wonder how the future will look back at this generation and depict some of our iconic images.
While you might not agree with some, we think we've picked out at least a few of the most instantly iconic photos (we stuck to professional photo shoots) of our time.