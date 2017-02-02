Just 24 hours after Beyoncé broke the internet announced that she is expecting twins, E! News has learned that the singer is set to take center stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Queen Bey has earned the most nominations at this year's award show for her hit album Lemonade so it only makes sense that she would do us the honors of performing live.

And not only is Bey up for many, many awards come February 12 (along with Adele, her biggest competition for the evening), but she's currently the most nominated female artist in history.