Fuller House season two premiered two months ago, but all eyes are already looking to season three.

"We're so thrilled, so happy that people loved season two even more" Candace Cameron Bure told E! News about Fuller House while promoting StarKist Tuna. "I think we'll have a few fun surprises in store. Nothing obviously that I can share, and we're still a month away so I have yet to learn even more details.

Season two ended with D.J. Tanner-Fuller in a relationship, but all the Team Matt (John Brotherton) and Team Steven (Scott Weinger) issues weren't exactly gone. D.J. was unsure if her feelings for Steve were truly gone after he attended her high school reunion and D.J. helped him propose to his current girlfriend, C.J. (McKenna Grace).