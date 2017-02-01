Watch Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid React to Hearing ''I Don't Wanna Live Forever'' for the First Time on the Radio

Sure, Taylor Swift is a pop superstar, but that doesn't mean she can't get excited hearing her music on the radio for the first time!

The "Style" songstress and BFF Gigi Hadid just so happened to be hanging out when "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Swift's latest hit collab with Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik, began playing in the car. Pumped to finally hear the track playing on the airwaves, Taylor pulled out her camera and began filming the duo's reaction, which was shared to YouTube on Wednesday.

What ensued is pure magic. 

In the nearly-minute long video, Taylor and Gigi jam out to the song, clearly freaking out over the awesome moment. The supermodel knows every word to the song, and the pair trades off lip-syncing Zayn and Taylor's verses. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Famous Friends!

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" was released early last month and is featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Swift and Malik's first duet is quickly climbing the charts, and just last week, the song's steamy music video dropped. 

In behind-the-scenes footage release shortly after the visual's premiere, Taylor shared with fans, "I've known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one of those that is really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really, really amazing to get to work together."

Taylor and Zayn join quite a star-studded list of performers tapped to bring the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack to life. 

Not only will we see Nick Jonas team up with Nicki Minaj, but we'll also get new songs from John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream and more.

