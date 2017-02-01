Congratulations are in order!

Beyoncé is pregnant...with twins!

The Lemonade songstress announced the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," she captioned the picture.

The twins will join Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Beyoncé's first child, and if Blue Ivy's childhood is any indication of the fun and fashion to come, consider us prepared for who will be the two most stylish twins to hit Hollywood.