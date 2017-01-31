AP Photo/Nick Ut
Never one to let a good TV trend pass them by, Lifetime is jumping on the Menendez brothers train with an original movie about the murderous siblings. And they've enlisted one heck of an eyebrow-raising actress to star in the film.
Courtney Love—yes, that Courtney Love—will star in the untitled Menendez movie as Kitty Menendez, Erik and Lyle's ill-fated mother, E! News has confirmed. Per the cable network, their take on the infamous case will reveal the extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father's hand, while their mother looked the other way. Casting is underway for Erik and Lyle, as well as their father, Jose.
The film will explore the inner lives and motivation behind the murders of entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife Kitty at the hands of their sons Lyle and Erik in 1989. During the trial, the brothers testified that they were driven by a lifetime of sexual abuse by their father. Ultimately, they were given life sentences without parole, with both remaining in separate prisons to this day.
Lifetime's take on the murders comes on the heels of a two-part ABC News special looking back on the court case that captivated the nation. Later this year, NBC will give the trial the Law & Order treatment with Law & Order: True Crime, a new anthology series from uberproducer Dick Wolf that will take on the Menendez slayings in its first season.
Production on the untitled film will begin next month in Vancouver. Variety first reported the news.
