Sometimes what the heart wants is to spend a quarter-million dollars on a romantic Italian getaway.

Selena Gomez and The Weekndspent alone time in Florence and Venice over the weekend, shelling out quite a pretty penny in hopes of taking their newly-bloomed romance to the next level. And by a pretty penny, we mean at least $246,403. (So exclusive Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spent their wedding night here.)

Assuming the lovebirds pulled out all the stops upon touching down in Florence sometime on Friday, we're guessing Selena and The Weeknd checked into the Belmond Villa San Michele, a celeb-loved hotel known for its privacy and exclusivity.

Rooms average between $3,000 to $4,000 per night for a private suite, but If they really went luxe, the Limonaia Suite costs around $7,000 per night and the ultra-fancy Limonaia Villa goes for a whopping $10,000 per night. When a relationship is as new as Selena and The Weeknd's, it's important to go big. Limonaia Villa, it is!