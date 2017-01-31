Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd play on-screen lovers on Scream Queens, but they've had everyone wondering about the status of their real-life relationship over the last few months.

Though they've never confirmed or denied romance rumors, they've been spotted kissing and hanging out in public. Not to mention, Lautner has stuck by Lourd's side following the devastating deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Now, E! News has learned the pair spent a romantic evening together on Monday night, cuddling close as they watched a private Kings Of Leon concert.