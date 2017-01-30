That's our group!
The ladies of Fifth Harmony found themselves making headlines this weekend when they suddenly canceled on their 2017 NHL All-Star Game performance minutes before showtime.
As it turns out, E! News has learned that group member Dinah Jane experienced an illness that led her unable to take the stage.
According to a source, Dinah was not feeling well but was trying to get through the afternoon. Everyone was on site in glam, but Dinah was in pain.
Our insider added that EMTs came and she had to be taken out on a stretcher. As a result, the girls couldn't perform without her.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Some followers of the group known for their hit songs such as "Work From Home" and "All in My Head" began to speculate that something dramatic could be brewing behind the scenes.
Ultimately, the girls shut down any speculation with an Instagram post Monday afternoon. "Bounce back," the group wrote on Instagram while collaborating at work.
According to a source, the group is doing just fine. In fact, they have been in the recording studio and are excited for new music to come out this year.
Less than two weeks ago, Dinah joined Ally Brooke Hernandez, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei at the 2017 People's Choice Awards for their first performance since Camila Cabello's departure.
When accepting the award for Favorite Group, Lauren promised fans that Fifth Harmony isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people," she shared with the crowd. "We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned."