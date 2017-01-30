Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Ciara has so much to look forward to in the coming months!
The R&B singer answered fan questions via Facebook Live on Monday, revealing new details about welcoming baby No. 2 with Russell Wilsonas well as the upcoming release of her seventh studio album.
Just days ago, Ciara made a major career move by signing a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. She compared working on brand new music to another pregnancy, as both are hugely important to the mama-to-be.
"In many ways, we've got a bump in the oven," she shared. "It's been such a fun ride already, and in addition to life and all the beautiful things that are happening, the most important thing to my fans is the music and I'm excited about that new baby, too."
The Jackie artist added, "My next album is going to be my other baby. So we've got two babies on the way!"
Ciara also couldn't help but gush about her NFL star hubby, praising Wilson for all the love he gives her.
"I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of," she explained. "My husband is pretty awesome… You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference."
Aww! Relationship goals or what?!
Since announcing her pregnancy last October, Ciara has yet to slow down, but that's exactly how she likes it. "It is definitely eventful while traveling and doing interviews while being pregnant. But honestly, I feel the most empowered by being able to do this," she shared, later adding, "I feel like Superwoman, honestly!"
On the music front, Ciara said she's "excited about pushing myself to go to a place I haven't been before." She confirmed there will still be plenty of dance-filled music videos on deck, that she'll continue writing her own music and hopes to collaborate with a few fellow superstars.
Any specifics? CC remained pretty tight-lipped, but did divulge that she'd love to work with Bruno Mars because, in her words, "I just think he's incredible, one of the best artists of our time."
Ciara went on, "There's also an extra fuel to my fire as a woman with having to wear all the hats that I do. Being a mom, being a wife, being a performer and entertainer, being a businesswoman. It's so much, but all that activity keeps me inspired."