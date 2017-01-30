Snapchat
Kim Kardashianis passing the baton to the next generation of Snapchat stars—starting with North West, of course!
The famous mother-daughter duo took to their fave social media platform on Monday while flying home from a recent family getaway to Costa Rica, and the result is pure perfection. The toddler, now 3 and a half-years-old, continues to look more and more like Kim as she poses for the camera using Snapchat's signature puppy dog filters.
Kim and North mimic each other's silly voices and faces before the E! star asks her little girl, "Are you so beautiful?" North replies matter of factly, "Yeah," to which her proud mama asks, "You are?!"
Khloe Kardashian also caught the pair on her own Snapchat, as both Kim and North hammed it up for the camera. Too stinkin' cute!
Snapchat
The Kardashian-West trio appeared happy to be heading home after what was sure a memorable vacay. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Tyga were all in attendance for the trip, which included private helicopter rides, traditional performances, pool time and plenty of photo opportunities.
North was joined by her little brother Saint West, cousins Mason Disick, Penelope Disickand Reign Disick, and Tyga's son, King Cairo. Each celeb kids appeared multiple times on social media over the weekend, and looked to be having an absolute blast with the fam.
The Kardashian sisters also managed to sneak in a handful of workout sessions while vacationing, and North's mom reminded her many fans that she's back and feeling better than ever. In one Snapchat video, after motivating Khloe to "get it," Kim panned over to shoot herself in the mirror, adding, "You guys, don't I look so skinny today?!"
Just another day in the life for Kim and her mini-me!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes this March!