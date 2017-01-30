#InstagramOfficial

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Monday to show the world the she has heart eyes for The Weeknd. The couple has been in Italy for the past couple of days, sightseeing in Florence on Friday before arriving in Venice.

The Instagram Selena posted, which has since been deleted, was a video of The Weeknd on a boat in Venice, captioned with a heart eyes emoji. This video comes just days after The Weeknd posted an uncaptioned photo of Selena on his Instagram story.

While the pair has been spotted out together on multiple occasions, they've only just started sharing their romance with the world.