Looks like more than just one celeb called in sick to the 2017 SAG Awards!

Andrew Garfield, Jane Fonda and Sarah Hyland all skipped out on the Shrine Auditorium-based spectacle, each citing their health as the reason they couldn't make it.

The Modern Family starlet made the announcement hours before she was set to walk the red carpet in a Brad Goreski-styled ensemble, taking to Instagram with a heartfelt apology to fans hoping to see Hyland's eighth SAG appearance.

"Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons," the actress wrote. "So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too."

Not to fret, though. Sarah watched E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, sharing on Twitter, "Watching @mrbradgoreski on the red carpet and really missing our antics while dressed to the nines."