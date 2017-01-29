All hail The Crown, again.
Claire Foy just took home the SAG award for best female actor in a TV drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series The Crown, and she was still so overcome from one of her costars winning that she could barely get through her own speech.
"I haven't recovered from John winning so I'm really emotional and a bit shaky," she said as she began her acceptance speech, referring to John Lithgow's best male actor in a TV drama win for his portrayal of Winston Churchill.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Thank you everyone, whoever has made the show ever, but this is a night for actors, so I want to talk about actors, because I love them, and I'm very very honored to be one. There's over 250 actors in the show, all of whom are cast by Nina Gold and Robert Stern, who can I just say, really support and encourage and champion the actors that they cast, and we all need a champion, so thank you very much."
She gave shout outs to Lithgow and castmates Victoria Hamilton and Vanessa Kirby, along with Jared Harris, but there was one costar she needed to single out.
"But one actor in particular I'm going to really embarrass: Matt Smith," she said to much applause. You're not only a really spontaneous, exciting, incredibly talented actor, but you're also my friend, Matt. And thank you for making this job a joy, and for making me laugh. I love you very much."
Foy is also nominated, along with the rest of The Crown's cast, for best acting ensemble in a TV drama. She also took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama earlier this year.
