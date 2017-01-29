Oh hi there, Andrea Zuckerman!

The nostalgia was apparent at the 2017 SAG Awards, as it featured its usual In Memoriam segment to honor entertainers who passed away over the past year. But upping the nostalgia factor even more was the person who presented it: Gabrielle Carteris, best known for playing the nerdy student and journalist on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s.

But to scores of actors in Hollywood and beyond, the actress is known as president. Of their labor union, that is.