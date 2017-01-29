Sofia Vergara knows what husband Joe Manganiello loves about her: In her words, "everything!"

The sassy star made her comments to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards Sunday. Manganiello accompanied Vergara, whose ABC show Modern Family is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the eighth year in a row, but did not take part in her interview. Luckily, when it comes to her, his wife is able to speak for him.

"What he loves about me—I think everything," Vergara said, laughing.