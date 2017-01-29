Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
If you had bet on Sterling K. Brown or Courtney B. Vance to take home the Outstanding Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series Actor at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in your SAG Awards pool, you're out of luck.
Perennial awards show fave (and legitimately bonkers talented) Bryan Cranston came out of nowhere at the ceremony to take home the honor for his work President Lyndon B. Johnson in the HBO movie All the Way and, while we're not denying that Cranston more than deserved the award, we can't say we're not just a bit surprised that one of the two People v. O.J. Simpson stars—who've been racking up awards left and right for their work in the limited series—didn't come out on top.
"Oh my. Thank you so much to all of our brothers and sisters in SAG-AFTRA for this award. I am deeply honored. Thank you, also, to HBO, to Amblin Entertainment. To Moonshot, to UTA and Independent PR. My wife Robin, our daughters. So many people," he began. "I'm often asked how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump. And I honestly feel taht 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success. And he would also whisper in his hear something he said often as a form of encouragement, and a cautionary tale: Just don't piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat. Thank you very much. Good night."
