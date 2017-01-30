Sarah Hyland's newest business venture has her climbing trees.

Not only did the Modern Family actress style the most recent Candies collection, but she, as creative director, also had a big hand in designing it. "I like that it has a little bit of me in everything," said the star.

"There's a certain denim overall dress I helped design that's going to have a package with it, almost like a time capsule package," added Sarah. "It comes with pins that may or may not have a little shout-out to personal things in my life. All the details are very, very important." (Note: The embroidered hummingbird on the right side of these skinny jeans is an exact replica of the tattoo behind her ear.)

What's also important? The above behind-the-scenes footage of the actress goofing around on set!