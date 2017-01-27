Heather Dubrow has officially joined the dozens of women who have ended their run in the Real Housewives club.

While the Real Housewives of Orange County star graced the small screen with the inner workings of her glamorous California life for five seasons, she confirmed Friday she is officially bowing out.

"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," she said in a statement released on Bravo's blog, The Daily Dish.