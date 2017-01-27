Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Uma Thurman's custody battle has come to an end.
E! News can confirm that the Pulp Fiction star has signed an agreement that gives her primary custody of her four-year-old daughter Luna whom she shares with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. The signed documents brought an end to a custody battle.
"It's a wonderful thing to have closure," Thurman said Friday outside Manhattan Supreme Court, per Page Six.
Busson will get monthly visitation with their daughter. The judge on the case had encouraged the exes to try to get along for the sake of their daughter. "At this point, Luna has all the advantages in life. She has two parents who love her, two parents who amply provide for her," Justice Matthew Cooper said.
"The only thing that's lacking—and I hope it's forthcoming—is that her parents can reach some sort of place in life where they can put aside their rancor and their anger against one another and can join together—never loving each other or even liking each other—at least being able to cooperate," he said.
When asked outside the court if they could ever let bygones be bygones, Thurman responded, "Hope springs eternal."
E! News has reached out to Thurman and Busson for comment.
Thurman and Busso were originally engaged in 2008 before splitting briefly in 2009. They welcomed their daughter in 2012, but broke up again for good in 2014.
Previously, Thurman was married to Gary Oldman from 1990 until 1992. Then, in 1998, she married Ethan Hawke with whom she shares two children, their daughter Maya and son Levon. The couple divorced seven years later in 2005.