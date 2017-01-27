You never forget where you came from, even if you're a star who's moved on from a TV show.
Nina Dobrev may have left The Vampire Diaries, but she's not done with Elena Gilbert yet. Dobrev announced on Instagram that she will be back for the final episode, showing off her script and even giving us the episode title, "I Was Feeling Epic."
While she's the one and only Elena Gilbert, she's not the first star to return to her show after some time away, just for the series finale. From Steve Carell to pretty much everyone on Lost and Glee, check out our gallery of TV stars who came back one last time to help say goodbye.
Dobrev left TVD at the end of season six, writing at the time, "I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime."
In the season six finale, Elena was put into a deep sleep that she can only awake from when her best friend Bonnie dies, and Dobrev hasn't been on the show since, though she did record new dialogue for one heartbreaking episode last season.
Since she left the show, she appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the upcoming Flatliners remake, and an episode of Workaholics.
The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.