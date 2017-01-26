The TV world is understandably mourning the death of Mary Tyler Moore. The trailblazing actress and star of The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from her costars and those she inspired with her iconic role of Mary Richards and networks are responding with tributes as well in the form of new programming.

On CBS, the original home of Mary Tyler Moore Show, Gayle King will anchor a one-hour special, Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around, on Thursday, Jan. 26. The special will feature original reporting and use CBS's archives to tell the story of the pioneering star's life and career. Interviews with Oprah Winfrey, a longtime fan of Moore who cites her as an influence, and other newsmakers will also be included.