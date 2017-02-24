How to Get Red Carpet Waves Using Only a Hair Dryer

There are thousands of ways to get effortless-looking waves, but only one way to get the Jen Atkin-approved kind that you see on the red carpet.

"A blowout is so important," said the celeb stylist. "People don't really think of the base of a style before they want to achieve it," she furthered. The pro is all about getting the look at home, but she has a few pointers that you probably haven't tried. If you follow Jen's advice (and you absolutely should), you only need one key tool: the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer.