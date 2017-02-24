How to Get Red Carpet Waves Using Only a Hair Dryer

There are thousands of ways to get effortless-looking waves, but only one way to get the Jen Atkin-approved kind that you see on the red carpet.
"A blowout is so important," said the celeb stylist. "People don't really think of the base of a style before they want to achieve it," she furthered. The pro is all about getting the look at home, but she has a few pointers that you probably haven't tried. If you follow Jen's advice (and you absolutely should), you only need one key tool: the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Sure, you'll want to do your usual wet hair prep with a product, like a wave spray or a volumizing spray. But the rest of your hair success is up to the dryer. "Having a good dryer is such a game changer. With the Dyson Supersonic, you can actually get a style you really want without using any hot tools," noted the pro.
You'll have to get acquainted with the Supersonic's two vital attachments: the smoothing nozzle and the diffuser. But once you do, your waves will never be the same (a.k.a. better than ever).
For the step-by-step on Jen's signature celeb-status waves, watch her tutorial in the video above!
You won't be disappointed!