Stranger Things Stars to Present at the SAG Awards

The SAG Awards just got a little bit strange.

I can exclusively reveal that the young stars of Stranger Things—first-time nominees Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard—will be among the presenters at Sunday's big show.

And if it's anything like the Golden Globes, expect to see lots of pics of the Netflix stars and their favorite celebs!

Also joining the list of presenters are Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca) and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.