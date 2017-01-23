Stranger Things Stars to Present at the SAG Awards

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The SAG Awards just got a little bit strange.
I can exclusively reveal that the young stars of Stranger Things—first-time nominees Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard—will be among the presenters at Sunday's big show.
And if it's anything like the Golden Globes, expect to see lots of pics of the Netflix stars and their favorite celebs!
Also joining the list of presenters are Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca) and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.
Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present the Life Achievement Award to their 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin.
La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Hidden Figures are among the films up for honors this year as are small-screen projects like The Crown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Stranger Things.
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Watch E!'s live 2017 SAG Awards red carpet coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 29. For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!