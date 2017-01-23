Scott Disick has been enjoying his time at the Sundance Film Festival.

A source tells E! News that Scott and some friends flew to Utah on a private jet for a "boys' trip," but their vacation might be more than a simple trip to hang out with fellow celebrities and attend screenings. "Scott is staying in a big house up in the hills with a bunch of guy friends. They were partying," the insider says.

Also on hand for the house partying, according to the source, were "tons of young women."

However, it was also Scott who eventually moved to call it a night, as "he had his bodyguard start kicking some people out," the insider shared.