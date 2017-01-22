Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are trying to plan their wedding.

However, the Orange Is the New Black actress says, "He's going off to do two movies. I just wrapped last week. It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot."

I caught up with Prepon at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie The Hero.

"I'm happy," she said after posing on the carpet with Foster. "It's amazing. He's the love of my life."