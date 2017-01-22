Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are trying to plan their wedding.
However, the Orange Is the New Black actress says, "He's going off to do two movies. I just wrapped last week. It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot."
I caught up with Prepon at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie The Hero.
"I'm happy," she said after posing on the carpet with Foster. "It's amazing. He's the love of my life."

The two were first linked in July. Their engagement was revealed in October when Prepon wore her engagement ring to the New York premiere of The Girl on the Train.
"We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about," Prepon said. "It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues."
She cracked about her OITNB co-stars, "Our cast alone is like 50 people."
This will be the first marriage for both Prepon and the Hell or High Water actor. He was previously engaged to House of Cards star Robin Wright.
