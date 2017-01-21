What do you mean, Justin Bieber?
While leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood Friday, a photographer asked the singer if he is able to listen to a song by The Weeknd.
"Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song," Bieber replied, as seen in a video posted on TMZ Saturday. "That s--t's whack."
The Weeknd has not responded. The video was posted days after he and Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, went public with their romance when they were photographed kissingoutside a restaurant in Los Angeles.
She and Bieber dated on and off for three years before calling it quits in 2014. He has not commented on her relationship with The Weeknd, which is in its beginning stages.
David Livingston/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Venturelli/WireImage
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid, also appeared not to take his and Gomez's romance news that well. Hours after the photos were published, she unfollowed Selena.
She seemed be in a foul mood days later while walking in New York City, flipping the bird to paparazzi, who have long followed her around.
A source told E! News exclusively last week Bella "is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him."
Since the news broke, the model appeared to lean on pals like Kendall Jenner and her family, including sister Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid, for support.
Bella later returned to work, walking the runway at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Friday.