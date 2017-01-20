Malia Obama to Intern for Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Malia Obama is making moves of her own.
Multiple outlets reported overnight that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's elder daughter has landed an internship with famed producer Harvey Weinstein. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 18-year-old is expected to begin working in the New York City office of The Weinstein Co. in February, after the First Family ends its vacation in Palm Springs.
The New York Post's Page Six first reported the news of Malia's internship Thursday. Reps for the Weinstein Co. did not comment, while reps for the Obamas did not immediately respond. The Hollywood Reporter said Malia may intern in the marketing or development departments.
"Malia has expressed some interest in film-making," Michelle told People in 2012. Malia's latest gig should come as no surprise, as she spent time on the L.A. set of Halle Berry's CBS series Extant in 2014, and she interned on the New York set of Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls.
Malia, who took a gap year after graduating high school, will attend Harvard University this fall.
Barack, meanwhile, will work on his presidential library, set up a foundation and write a book. "I'm not going to Wall Street," he recently said in a 60 Minutes interview. "The amount of time that I'll be investing in issues is going to be high. But it'll be necessarily in a different capacity."
With Sasha Obama still attending high school in Washington, D.C., he added, "I'm going to spend time with Michelle. You know, we got some catching up to do. We've both been busy."
Michelle, meanwhile, is reportedly working on a memoir.