Adele to Perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards

It's shaping up to be a big night for Adele, as 25 was the best-selling album of both 2015 and 2016. The compilation was released on Nov. 20, 2015, 15 months before the 2017 Grammys.

James Corden will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Hopefully Adele's performance goes off without a hitch. She suffered technical difficulties last year while singing "All I Ask." Adele's microphone dropped onto the piano keys, so the show switched to a backup sound system that caused the momentary audio drop. "We had the most complicated show on television. Period. End of story," Academy President Neil Portnow told reporters in 2016. "With each musical performance, we change over the microphones, the wires. I mean, if you've been backstage—I can't understand how they get it done, but they do."