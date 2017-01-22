Don't mess with royalty!
Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) unknowingly comes face to face with the reporter who threatened Jasper (Tom Austen) on The Royals tonight. In this clip from the episode, reporter Harper Day (Margo Stilley) manages to get an interview with the princess before the charity boxing event…but the interview doesn't last long.
Harper wants to expose Eleanor's relationship with Jasper, and after her attempt to blackmail Jasper was unsuccessful, she sets her sights on Eleanor.
"I love what you've done with the place," Harper says, admiring Eleanor's work for the event. "So this is a lot of work, how do you find time for your personal life?"
Eleanor dodges the question and replies, "Well it's just for a few weeks and the gala's really important."
But Harper doesn't give up and says, "No time for a personal life? I mean, most people would think a princess can do whatever she wants with her time."
A clearly annoyed Eleanor tells Harper, "Well yeah no this is what I wanna do, designing, making things is a thrill for me."
Harper then gives one last attempt and asks, "But no boy to share it with?"
And with that, Eleanor is over the interview and tells Harper, "Look I was nice the first two times you not so elegantly brought this subject up, but your interview is now complete. Publish whatever you like and see yourself out."
Sorry, Harper!
