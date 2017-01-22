Don't mess with royalty!

Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) unknowingly comes face to face with the reporter who threatened Jasper (Tom Austen) on The Royals tonight. In this clip from the episode, reporter Harper Day (Margo Stilley) manages to get an interview with the princess before the charity boxing event…but the interview doesn't last long.

Harper wants to expose Eleanor's relationship with Jasper, and after her attempt to blackmail Jasper was unsuccessful, she sets her sights on Eleanor.

"I love what you've done with the place," Harper says, admiring Eleanor's work for the event. "So this is a lot of work, how do you find time for your personal life?"

Eleanor dodges the question and replies, "Well it's just for a few weeks and the gala's really important."