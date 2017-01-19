Attention The Office Fans: Please Tell Your Friends What B.J. Novak Said About Steve Carell's Revival Tweet

Will & Grace is coming back to NBC, and despite Steve Carell's tweet, just Will & Grace, not The Office. Right after NBC announced the return of Will & Grace, Carell, who played Michael Scott on the long-running The Office, took to Twitter and simply tweeted: "Breaking News: The Office returning to NBC."

That tweet got more than 161,000 favorites, 102,000 retweets and close to 7,000 replies (as of article publishing time). In comparison, Carell's follow up tweet, "Wait, sorry. I meant Will and Grace," only got 76,000 favorites, 46,000 retweets, but close to 8,000 replies.