Demi Lovato Swears by This Product for Dry, Winter Skin

You're probably not just now hopping off a 10-hour flight like Demi Lovato, but on another level, you can relate.

You, too, are dealing with a dry, dull winter complexion. No matter where you live, the seasonal shift in weather affects us all and it can often be a losing battle dealing with temperamental skin. That's why we were elated when Demi Snapchatted her DIY post-flight facial, and thankfully, it's as easy as you want it to be—just one super-charged product.

Curious? You should be: Just look at that before and after (below)!