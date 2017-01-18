Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About His Mother's Death: She "Said to Me That I've Just Got to Keep Going"

Louis Tomlinson recalls how his mother told him 'very sternly" to keep pursuing his music career after she was diagnosed with cancer.

The One Direction singer's mother, Johannah, died at age 42 in December. She is also survived by six other children.

"It's not something that I feel 100 per cent comfortable talking too much about, but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in," he said on the SiriusXM satellite radio show Hits 1 in Hollywood Tuesday, marking his first interview about his mother's death. "But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to."