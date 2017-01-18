Will & Grace Officially Returning to NBC with 10 New Episodes

Will & Grace is officially coming back. NBC announced the Debra Messing and Eric McCormack series will return with new episodes at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour. And don't fret, Jack and Karen—Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are back too.

The cast reunited for a 2016 presidential election PSA, which sparked discussion at NBC between all parties.

"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."