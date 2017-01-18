Revenge Body Trainer Corey Calliet's #WorkoutWednesday Jump Squats Will Tone and Tighten Your Booty

Happy hump day!

It's time to break a sweat because Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian coach and celebrity trainer Corey Calliet will be serving up a new workout each Wednesday that you can do right at home with no weights or equipment necessary. This week, it's all about jump squats.

Fitness model Morgan demonstrates the proper form in the video above. The explosive move gets the heart rate up and targets the glutes, hamstrings and quads. Corey recommends doing this exercise three times a week for three sets of 10 reps. Make it even tougher with interval training for 10-20 minutes with a minute break in between each set.

Give it a try, and then make sure to catch Corey's transformation skills in action on tomorrow's all-new episode of Revenge Body!