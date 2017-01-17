Meet the Power Couples Taking Over Hollywood in 2017

Getty Images
Getty Images
When you think of Hollywood power couples, the same names have come to mind for the last several years: Jay Z and Beyoncé, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively...
However, as some of those couples have split up (pour one out for Brangelina), it's looking like 2017 has some open space at the table for a few more famous names.
This year, we've already confirmed at least two major couples who have sparked up a romance, and there are a few more lovebirds who are making headlines more than ever.
Check out the power couples who are already taking over 2017 below:
Jennifer Lopez & Drake: The couple sparked romance rumors at the very end of 2016, and they've kept the fire burning with even more outings and rumors circulating their new romance this year.
Why They're On Top Right Now: Drake is one of the biggest names in rap music right now, and J.Lo is, well, J. Lo. They're two power players in their own fields, and together, they make for one fierce force to be reckoned with.
Getty Images/AP/E! Illustration
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: These two sparked romance rumors when they were spotted smooching in public after a three-hour date night last week.
Why They're On Top Right Now: With a voice that's comparable to Michael Jackson and a never-ending list of hits, The Weeknd is hands down one of the most successful singers in the business right now. His highly publicized relationship with Bella Hadid only gained him more fame, keeping his name in the headlines even after they split. Now, he's teamed up with SelGo, who is looking to make her comeback after staying out of the spotlight last year. The former Disney star has already made headlines for some secret, sexy photo shoots as well as new music and collaborations. To say this is their time is an understatement!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake: Though they've been married for four years, we're feeling like 2017 is the year this famous couple rises to the top as one of our favorite power couples.
Why They're On Top Right Now: From dancing together at basketball games to addressing those pesky pregnancy rumors in the most hilarious of ways to taking on the Golden Globes red carpet together, the famous couple has been making headline after headline. Not to mention, they're both at the top of the careers right now, too. Biel's new movie, The Book of Love, just hit theaters, while Timberlake has been busy in the studio, getting ready to release another album.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Yes, they're another couple that's been together for quite a few years, but we've never really heard much about them...until now.
Why They're On Top Right Now: In one of his first moments ever speaking publicly about their family life at home, Gosling proved just how much he loves Mendes when he thanked her during his acceptance speech for Best Actor. "I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan shared. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
And with that, we realized they're in it for the long run with a love that only keeps getting stronger.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen: They've been one of our favorite Hollywood couples for a while now, but it's looking like 2017 is launching them to the power couple status.
Why They're On Top Right Now: Not only did he record a song for La La Land's popular soundtrack, but Legend also starred in the award-winning film, marking one of his first roles acting on the silver screen. This means they'll only continue to make headlines as they attend all the biggest awards shows this season. Not to mention, Teigen has become a household name thanks to her popular cook book as well as her no-nonsense honesty on social media. With all of that as well as their precious daughter, Luna, 2017 has already turned them into one of the most famous couple's in Hollywood.
Who makes your list for the top power couple of 2017? Let us know in the comments below!