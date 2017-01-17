Angelina Jolie adopted her first daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, in Ethiopia in July of 2005 when she was just 6-months-old. Now, 12 years later, Zahara's biological mother is asking to reconnect with her daughter.

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso spoke to the DailyMail and explained that she's hoping to be a part of Zahara's life.

"I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her," Lebiso said. "I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her."