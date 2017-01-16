Getty Images
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are taking active steps to resolve their ongoing custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian.
A source confirms to E! News that the former couple attended their first joint therapy session with their only child over the weekend.
As E! News previously reported, a judge recently denied Patton's request to limit her ex-husband's joint custody agreement, the latest development in an ongoing legal case that has seemingly pinned Robin and Paula against each other.
In a declaration submitted by the "Blurred Lines" singer, he claims Patton has repeatedly denied him from seeing his son after Julian said Thicke spanked him.
"It is my understanding that Paula is accusing me of ‘excessive spanking.' I am told that Julian reported to the school that I spanked him and that the school made a report to the Department of Children and Family Services," Thicke explained in the court papers.
He added, "On a very rare occasion, and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law—open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage."
Robin also claimed that he had not physically seen Julian since Dec. 31, meaning the therapy session marked the first time the father and son were in each other's presences in more than two weeks.
An insider shared with us at the time, "Robin loves his son and did not want to give up his time with him."