Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are taking active steps to resolve their ongoing custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian.

A source confirms to E! News that the former couple attended their first joint therapy session with their only child over the weekend.

As E! News previously reported, a judge recently denied Patton's request to limit her ex-husband's joint custody agreement, the latest development in an ongoing legal case that has seemingly pinned Robin and Paula against each other.

In a declaration submitted by the "Blurred Lines" singer, he claims Patton has repeatedly denied him from seeing his son after Julian said Thicke spanked him.