Kim Kardashianis back in the states and catching up with one iconic supermodel.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star touched down in New York City on Monday following a fun-filled excursion throughout Dubai. Kim, fresh-faced and dressed in a luxurious fur coat and grey sweatpants, was later spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Mediterranean restaurant Milos with Naomi Campbell.
A source tells E! News, "They spent about an hour and a half at lunch and left smiling. They kissed goodbye before going their separate ways," adding that both Kim and Naomi were in "very good moods."
It's unclear what exactly the two celebs met to discuss, but something tells us it might have something to do with Campbell's own terrifying experience being robbed in Paris a few years back.
During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the catwalk queen revealed that she shares an unfortunate connection to Kim, who she described as a "very sweet person."
"I kept mine on the down low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris," Campbell shared. "They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you.' I didn't make it so public; I didn't want it to be..."
As for Kardashian, she said, "I very much sympathize with her, and I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn't true. It was absolutely true and it happened to me, and it's happened to a few other people—but it's not for me to say—who are well-known also."
Earlier today, multiple outlets confirmed the verbal statement Kim gave to French police after masked men broke into her hotel room and robbed the reality star of more than $11 million worth of jewelry last October.
Last week, French police arrested 17 people, mostly men, suspected to have been involved in the robbery. Four of them were charged, including the brother of the limo driver Kim used while staying in Paris.