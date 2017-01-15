Aaron and Jordan Rodgers' Family Opens Up About NFL Star's Estrangement: ''Fame Can Change Things''

In a new interview with The New York Times, the Rodgers family patriarch sheds new light on their estrangement from NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Pop culture fanatics first learned of the personal drama when Aaron's little brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette last year. The reality star went on to win the 12th season of the ABC series, and while getting to know his future fiancé, revealed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is not close with his family anymore.

Ed Rodgers told the publication of the experience, "One in the news is enough for us. Fame can change things."

He also confirmed that things turned sour between Aaron and the rest of his family a "few months" after he began dating actress Olivia Munn, and that the football player has not spoken to his mother, father and two brothers since 2014.