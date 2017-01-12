Three Suspects in Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Have Been Charged

Kim Kardashian is seeing quite a bit of headway in the investigation regarding her terrifying Paris robbery in October.

After 17 arrests were made earlier this week regarding the burglary, the spokesperson for the Paris Prosecutor's office confirms to NBC News that three of the suspects have been charged.

A 63-year-old by the name of Yunice A. was charged with three counts: committing a robbery with a gun, abduction or sequestration and association with criminals. Marceau B., 64, faces charges of concealment in a organized gang and association of criminals. Finally, 45-year-old Florus H. was charged on counts of complicity in a robbery with a gun, complicity in abduction and sequestration and association with criminals.