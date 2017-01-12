There's a reason that celebrities pay professionals to help them with diet and fitness: It's way easier that way.

Seriously. Imagine if you could tap the resources of a wellness expert at the snap of your fingers. (Except you shouldn't actually snap your fingers, because that's totally rude.) Regardless, one of the ultimate celebrity luxuries is getting to suck the wisdom out of somebody, especially at this time of year when you have all sorts of grand ideas about how to make yourself over or detox or reset or revamp, yet no clue how to actually embark on that extremely lofty journey.

But today, we're all #blessed enough to be sharing in some of that luxury. Amy Rosoff Davis is, to put it bluntly, a full-on wellness guru. She works with Selena Gomez as her trainer and chef, including getting the star ready for last year's tour, and all-around detox expert with additional clients like Kristen Bell and Emma Roberts, to name a few.