There's a chill in the air, and we'd bet good money you could use a comfy oversized sweater right about now.
It's both fortunate and unfortunate that nippy weather has a way of making us all a little lazier when it comes to getting dressed in the morning. On one hand, you're all for chic winter layers, but on the other hand, you have a burning desire to stay in your PJs all day. Thank goodness there's a happy medium between dressed up and laying low: the often overlooked oversized sweater scenario, as seen on celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emma Roberts.
If you have a very real fear that a slouchy pullover is too casual for most occasions, we hear you. But according to celeb stylist Natalie Saidi, it's actually the perfect cold weather topper to give your look a lived-in LA girl vibe, no matter where you live. The key to making it work is in the material. A knit, ribbed sweater will look more sophisticated than a basic cotton one you'd wear to the gym. Just streamline any outfit you pair it with and keep the color neutral and dark—that way it can be worn day or night.
AKM-GSI
You can wear it over your athleisure look for a morning sweat sesh, thrown over lightwash denim on bottom for afternoon errand running and then again with knee-high boots for a GNO.
Need a little more style guidance? Natalie's got you. Watch the video above for head-to-toe oversized sweater looks that will have you killing it, no matter your plans!