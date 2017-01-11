There's a chill in the air, and we'd bet good money you could use a comfy oversized sweater right about now.

It's both fortunate and unfortunate that nippy weather has a way of making us all a little lazier when it comes to getting dressed in the morning. On one hand, you're all for chic winter layers, but on the other hand, you have a burning desire to stay in your PJs all day. Thank goodness there's a happy medium between dressed up and laying low: the often overlooked oversized sweater scenario, as seen on celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emma Roberts.