Family is Kim Kardashian's No. 1 priority these days.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stunner returned to Instagram Tuesday afternoon with two brand new photos of hubby Kanye West and their two little ones, North West and Saint West. Both snapshots bear a similar resemblance to the set of images she shared shortly after making her social media comeback three months after the robbery in Paris.
In one photograph, Kim cuddles up on an olive green couch in an oversized white T-shirt dress and fuzzy sandals while watching North, 3, and her little brother, 1, look outside a window.
The second image features the "Ultralight Beam" rapper, dressed casually in a baseball cap and sweat shirt, holding Saint. "my boys," Kardashian captioned the moment.
And if Kim's online presence is any indication of how she's holding up amidst developments in tracking down the individuals responsible for the Oct. 2016 heist, it's clear she's staying focused on her loved ones.
On Monday night, an eyewitness told E! News Kim and Kanye were "in a good mood" as they stepped out for a bite to eat at a sushi restaurant. When asked if she was relieved about the news from France, Kim replied, "Yes."
As E! News previously reported, 17 people were arrested in connection to the robbery of almost $11 million worth of jewelry. Among those arrested was a limo driver from an upscale limousine company the Kardashians often use while in Paris, French authorities confirmed to E! News.
The 27-year-old was last to chauffeur Kim before the robbery and would have known her whereabouts in the city.
Following the terrifying ordeal, Kim took a long hiatus from the spotlight.