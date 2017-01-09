From Ryan Gosling's Speech to Brad Pitt's Surprise Appearance: All of the Must-See Golden Globes 2017 Moments!

Everyone can't stop talking about Sunday's 2017 Golden Globes!

Why? Because there were so many must-see moments during the show!

From Ryan Gosling's Best Actor acceptance speech, which gave a sweet shout-out to his leading lady Eva Mendes and their two daughters, to Brad Pitt's surprise appearance during the ceremony, the Golden Globes definitely kept everyone on their toes. If you looked away for even a second, you might've missed an amazing moment.

So what were the most jaw-dropping moments during the 2017 Golden Globes?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop! 

Plus catch up on all the must-see moments you might've missed!

