Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Leads to 16 Arrests: Report

French authorities seem to be getting closer to the bottom of what happened on that horrifying night in October.

According to several French reports, police have arrested 16 suspects who may be connected to Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris. The reports also state that some of the suspects are still being held for questioning in France.

Kim just recently stepped back into the spotlight after taking a long hiatus from the public eye following the terrifying ordeal.

As E! News reported at the time of the incident, robbers held her at gunpoint in Paris and stole at almost $11 million worth of her jewelry, including one of her diamond rings that was reportedly an "upgraded" 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring Kanye West had given to her in September. Kanye had proposed to her in 2013 with a 15-carat ring. 

Shortly after the robbery occurred, an insider told E! News exclusively, "Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery. She has been receiving some professional counseling. Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day." 

Despite the constant support from her loved ones and husband Kanye, the source also revealed, "Kim is very paranoid still when she is alone. She has been having flashbacks and hasn't been sleeping well."

Some of that fear was illustrated on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim broke her silence on the horrific experience, which was shared during an exclusive promo for the upcoming season's return in March on E!

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she says in tears, recalling the incident. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

