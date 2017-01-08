It was a real love fest when Bryan Cranston met Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes.
As the actor, nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work in All the Way stopped for a chat with the E! News host, he couldn't hold back with his admiration for the red carpet fixture. "You have one of the toughest in this business because you have to memorize and know a little something about everyone—and make it look so easy."
"Well, thank you, but I'm going to let you down," Seacrest quipped in reply. "I'm trying to think of something to talk to you about. No, I'm kidding."
Of course, the admiration was a two-way street for the pair, with Seacrest quickly offering a compliment for his own for the legendary actor. "Actually, what you did on Broadway, I think is the hardest job anybody can have in the world of entertainment," he said. (Cranston first played his Golden Globe-nominated role, President Lyndon B. Johnson, on Broadway from September 2013 to June 2014, before adapting All the Way for HBO.)
Cranston also revealed that if you're ever in a bookstore and happen upon a copy of his 2016 memoir, A Life in Parts, you'd be wise to open it up and take a look inside. After Seacrest showed the former Breaking Bad star a photo tweeted by a fan in the Dallas airport with an inscription written inside his book that read, "Thanks for taking a gander at my book. Take this for yourself. Basically, I bought it," Cranston admitted it wasn't the only one.
"I did this in every bookstore on my tour. And I would just write it and put the receipt in there, and put it back on the shelf," he said. "So if anyone was actually looking at my book, they'd see. And on the receipt, it says, 'Open me'...I left the receipt so they didn't feel like they were stealing!"
Cranston faces some steep competition in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category. He's nominated against Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager), John Turturro (The Night Of), and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story).
