The night has just begun and Sarah Paulson is already walking away a winner.
The actress scored her first Golden Globe win tonight when she was named Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Marcia Clark in the award-winning limited TV series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
(which also won the award for Best Limited Series directly afterwards).
"Oh, my god, I feel like I'm going to faint," Paulson told the crowd. "I want to thank the HFPA for this incredible honor. You have always been so kind to me. And I would like to thank everyone at FX for support, and Dana Walden, Gary Newman, everyone at 20th Century Fox. To our incredible cast, this merry band of gypsies, you're all heroes to me. I would not be standing here if it were not for each and every one of you."
Paulson continued to credit notable names including, "Scott Alexander, all of our brilliant directors and writers," and of course, "to the man responsible for this and so much in my life, Ryan Murphy. You changed my life. If there was a single thing I thought I could give you that you didn't already have, it would be at your doorstep every day until the end of time. You have my boundless gratitude. To Marcia Clark, you are an inspiration to me, if I could live my life with a fraction of your wit, integrity, an unapologetic fierceness, I would be on the road to doing it right. Thank you."
